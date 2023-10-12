type here...
“I want to be like my friends” – Wife soaks matrimonial bed with water after husband refuses to buy her wig (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An angry house wife after following the advise of friends has taken dramatic measures to express her displeasure at her husband’s refusal to buy her an expensive wig.

In a video circulating on social media, there was a heated argument between the couple and that has generated massive reactions among social media users.

In a spontaneous act of protest, the wife decided to soak their matrimonial bed with water displaying her sentiments that if she couldn’t get her desired wig, then both of them shouldn’t find comfort in their sleep.

The woman argued that since her friends owned numerous luxury wigs, her husband must also buy one for her.

