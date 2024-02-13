Wife stabs husband to death just 5 weeks after their plush wedding

- Advertisement -

A sad piece of news from Nigeria confirms that a 20-year-old woman, Aisha Aliyu, has reportedly killed her husband, Idris Ahmadu, in Nasarawa village in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to reports, the incident happened around 1 am on Monday, February 12, 2024.

It was gathered that the couple got married on December 31, 2023.

According to one of the sources, the couple had a little misunderstanding on Sunday evening and they were reconciled before going to bed, until midnight when the mother of the deceased heard him screaming.

“When the mother came out alongside other residents, they saw him in a pool of blood. He tried to run out of the room but he fell at the doorstep. But up till now, we don’t know the whereabouts of his wife,” the source said.

The source said the wife had first stabbed the husband in his chest before she eventually slaughtered him.

Asked if it was a forced marriage, sources said the couple had been in a relationship for years but before the wedding date was fixed, she had a change of mind to marry someone else.

“But even with that, issues were resolved. They started this relationship right from secondary school and they had been together.

Before the marriage, she said she was no longer interested in the relationship, but the issue was resolved and she agreed eventually, not knowing that this was her plan. She said she had a new suitor,” – he said.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to the publication.