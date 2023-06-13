“Winner of NPP flagbearership race may not live to contest 2024 polls” – Eagle Prophet

- Advertisement -

Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popular as Eagle Prophet, the General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel has once again dropped a scary prophecy about the forthcoming NPP Flagbearership primaries.

Speaking in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Angel FM in Kumasi Eagle Prophet has predicted that the winner of the upcoming Presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may not live to contest for the 2024 general elections.

He made these declarations after the Host of the Drive Time Show on Angel FM asked about what God and the spirits in the realms say about the flagbearership race that has 10 of NPP’s strong figures contesting.

“NPP party is yet to elect their flagbearer but what I will say as a prophet with the eye of the spirit is that, when the winner emerges after the elections, the winner might not compete with the flagbearer of the NDC and 2024 general elections

“I don’t know what NPP will do if that happens. So Ike if way, will the party elect a new flagbearer or they will allow the Presidential candidate who got the second highest votes to contest for the 2024 general elections?” He quizzed

“We need to pray hard especially the leadership of the NPP because there is danger ahead and it doesn’t look pleasant like I said”.

Below are the names in the NPP flagbearership race;

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto

Boakye Agyarko

Joe Ghartey

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Francis Addai Nimoh

Eric Sakyi Nketiah

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.