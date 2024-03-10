type here...
"What men can do, …"; Winnifred Ntumi secures team Ghana's first gold medal in 2023 African Games
Sports

“What men can do, …”; Winnifred Ntumi secures team Ghana’s first gold medal in 2023 African Games

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghana’s revered weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi has claimed the third medal for Ghana at the ongoing 2023 African Games by clinching silver in the Women’s 49 kg snatch category.

With that addition, Team Ghana currently sits on the medal table with three medals consisting of one gold and two silver.

Ntumi showcased her prowess on the weightlifting stage which secured her a well-deserved second-place in the snatch event.

Winnifred Ntumi’s achievement not only adds a shining medal to Ghana’s tally but also exemplifies the dedication and hard work of the nation’s athletes on the continental stage.

