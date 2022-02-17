“Wise & visionary mother” – Tonto Dikeh buys a land in Scotland for her son to mark his 6th birthday

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has shown super love ad care for his son by buying him a piece of land in Scotland to mark his 6th birthday.

As revealed by the thoughtful mother on her IG page, the purchase of the land came along with the title “Lord” and a tree was also planted in his honour.

She wrote;

“Planning your future has been the most important event for me. For this year I got my baby @kingandre_dikeh a piece of Scotland’s real estate and his Deeds came with a title as ‘LORD’ and a Tree planted in his honor and Name.I am so proud of how far we have come as a team,”

The strong mother of one further revealed in a follow-up post that veteran American rapper, Snoop Dog was the one who helped her to acquire the foreign land for her lovely son.