type here...
GhPageNigeria News"Wise & visionary mother" - Tonto Dikeh buys a land in Scotland...
Nigeria News

“Wise & visionary mother” – Tonto Dikeh buys a land in Scotland for her son to mark his 6th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Celebrated Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has shown super love ad care for his son by buying him a piece of land in Scotland to mark his 6th birthday.

As revealed by the thoughtful mother on her IG page, the purchase of the land came along with the title “Lord” and a tree was also planted in his honour.

She wrote;

“Planning your future has been the most important event for me. For this year I got my baby @kingandre_dikeh a piece of Scotland’s real estate and his Deeds came with a title  as  ‘LORD’ and a Tree planted in his honor and Name.I am so proud of how far we have come as a team,”

The strong mother of one further revealed in a follow-up post that veteran American rapper, Snoop Dog was the one who helped her to acquire the foreign land for her lovely son.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.3 ° F
    82.3 °
    82.3 °
    76 %
    2.6mph
    53 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News