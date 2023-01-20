A Nigerian Twitter influencer who believes wives are more important than mothers has shared his thoughts about marriage.

The tweep, known as Drey on the microblogging platform, asserts that any man who places his mother above his wife is immature and not ready to start a family of his own.

In his opinion, men must ensure that they speak to their mothers and set boundaries for them prior to their marriage or afterward.

He further advised men against allowing their mothers to live with them, saying they should only be allowed to visit occasionally.

Drey wrote: “Your wife is more important than your mother and should be at the apex of your priority chain. You can beat about the bush about it, I chose to be blunt about this.

If you think otherwise, no matter your age you are not prepared for marriage. Always make this clear. Define these positions openly and directly to your mother to avoid unnecessary hiccups in the future. Trust your mom to understand. It doesn’t mean you stopped loving her. Clearly defining these things and setting boundaries can save a lot!

Also, let your mother stay in her house if you are not running an extended family like the royals. She can visit, but her stay shouldn’t be too long enough to cause friction except it is extremely necessary. I prefer you and your wife to do the visiting and be brief.

Love your mom as a child should love his mother, but don’t let it interrupt your marriage negatively. I have witnessed mothers ruin homes because they want to own their baby boys for life. Or better still don’t get married. If you have to, do it right!“