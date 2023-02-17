I want my wives and children to fight at my funeral – Ajagurajah makes a bold statement

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah as made a bold statement in his latest self-made video on Instagram.

The Leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement have said he would love his multiple wives and children to fight at his funeral.

The spiritual leader maintained that he will not go to his grave if his wives and children refuse to fight at his funeral.

“When I die, I want my wife and children to fight before I go to my grave. If they refuse to fight, I will not go to my grave”

Ajagurajah added that any wife who failed to abide by these rules would not have any property from him. He will ensure that one of his eyes is wide open to meet these demands.

The controversial Spiritualist again in the video said he is in the process to follow the lead of King Solomon.

He revealed that he’ll marry 20 women and have 10 concubines at his side.

He says that one of the reasons behind this decision is to prove that he has lived a good life as a rich man.