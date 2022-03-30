- Advertisement -

Nigerian musician Wizkid has joined the tall list of African celebrities who own a private jet after he openly spoke about it at a concert.

His revelation came as a surprise to many since Wizkid has been able to keep it a secret until now.

Wizkid apologized for being late for the Afronation event in Puerto Rico, blaming it on his pilot and jet.

He said: “I am so sorry for coming late it was my pilot and my jet “

Watch the video below:

Most celebrities would not remain silent even if they purchased a diamond necklace, and those who can afford a private plane make sure to flaunt their wealth.

Davido is an example; the wealthy singer never misses an opportunity to brag about his private jet, which he plans to replace by the end of 2022.

Burna Boy has been going live on Instagram to brag about being Africa’s highest-paid singer and how he paid over $800,000 to acquire and ship his Lamborghini to the country.

Check out some comments from people:

@uniquepiles: “So Wizkid owns a jet? wow!!! lowkey, this guy is doing great…. Lowkey Champ ?”

@officalgrace: “If wizkid get PJ seriously i won’t be surprised bcos this guy too dey Security, not surprised ? tho big wizkid ????”

@Nelson: “I’m aware when they shipped his jet 3 years ago I just chose not to make noise”

femzie : “I love the guy, he has money but doesn’t brag or make noise… Real king”

oluwa_mishola : “Money no dey shout na why noise no dey bank”

mizz_adenike : “Lowkey bailing is the best…Machala damn”