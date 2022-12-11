type here...
Wizkid apologises to fans after missing concert at Accra Stadium

By Kweku Derrick
Wizkid becomes the first African Artiste to charge $1 Million for a show
Nigerian singer Wizkid has issued an apology to patrons who were left disappointed Saturday night.

He put out a tweet Sunday evening expressing remorse for not showing up at the Accra Sports Stadium as his fans anticipated.

Wizkid said his decision pull out from the concert was in the right direction in response to organisers failure to put necessary measures in place.

In a statement, he said “up until the show there continued to be safety and production issues from putting on a high quality that my fans deserve”.

In what looks like a consolation message, Wizkid noted that “my team and myself are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana,” adding that “date and details will be announced soon”

    Source:GHPage

