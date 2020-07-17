- Advertisement -

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has wowed all especially fans when he took to social media to wish his ‘rival’ in the music game, Wizkid a happy birthday.

Wizkid, yesterday celebrated his 30th birthday. Scores of celebrities around the world took to twitter to celebrate the internationally certified ”Starboy”.

Famous artists and record producers including 2Baba, Maleek Berry, Runtown, Shizzi, Teni, Mr Eazi, Efya Nokturnal, King Promise, and Shaydee all took time out to extend their wishes and blessings.

One person who wishes has taken the lead and has created a serious buzz on social media is Davido the ‘Baddest’.

Davido, in his extra ‘O’ birthday message to Wizkid, said he is the ‘greatest of all time’ (GOAT) in Nigerian music. Wow!.

WATCH DAVIDO’S BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO WIZKID BELOW: