type here...
GhPage Entertainment Wizkid is the greatest of all time - Davido
Entertainment

Wizkid is the greatest of all time – Davido

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Davido-and-Wizkid
Davido-and-Wizkid
- Advertisement -

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has wowed all especially fans when he took to social media to wish his ‘rival’ in the music game, Wizkid a happy birthday.

Wizkid, yesterday celebrated his 30th birthday. Scores of celebrities around the world took to twitter to celebrate the internationally certified ”Starboy”.

Famous artists and record producers including 2Baba, Maleek Berry, Runtown, Shizzi, Teni, Mr EaziEfya Nokturnal, King Promise, and Shaydee all took time out to extend their wishes and blessings.

One person who wishes has taken the lead and has created a serious buzz on social media is Davido the ‘Baddest’.

Davido, in his extra ‘O’ birthday message to Wizkid, said he is the ‘greatest of all time’ (GOAT) in Nigerian music. Wow!.

WATCH DAVIDO’S BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO WIZKID BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

Best birthday wish from Davido to Wizkid

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 17, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
76 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
78 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News