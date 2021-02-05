Wizkid’s son has called his father the best dad ever as he recalled how he got him a brand new phone.

Boluwatife in an Instagram post recounted how his superstar daddy replaced his broken TECNO phone in less than 24 hours.

Sharing a video of himself using his brand new TECNO phone, Wizkid’s first born son lauded his daddy for always coming through for him.

His post was captioned, ”Hey Everyone ??. Throwback to when I mistakenly cracked my previous @tecnomobileng and my DAD came through with the latest TECNO CAMON 16 Pro in less than 24hours… That sure put smiles on my face ? Thanks Dad, You’re the best ? and as we all know. Life is good with @tecnomobileng.”

Wizkid's son Boluwatife sends special message to his dad after he bought him a brand new phone pic.twitter.com/LPaPr2cakJ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Boluwatife is Wizkid’s first born son with his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu. Wizkid continues to put to bed allegations that he had neglected the boy named Boluwatife Balogun.