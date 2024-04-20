Wode Maya quits Youtube

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian freelance Vlogger and Youtuber, Wode Maya has said bye-bye to Youtube.

The most followed Ghanaian YouTuber made this shocking disclosure in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel a few minutes ago.

According to him, it is high time he said bye-bye to YouTube and ventured into other lucrative avenues.

Wode Maya claims he has achieved all that he wanted to achieve as a Ghanaian Youtuber, hence, the need to quit.

He advised content creators to have patience, stay consistent, stay focused, and work hard to achieve their dreams.

Wode Maya believes nothing is impossible so far as people do not give up.

