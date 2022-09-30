type here...
God Did: Woman, 52 welcomes triplets after 18 years of barrenness

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 52-year-old woman is laughing last and feeling thankful as she has welcomed a set of triplets after many years of waiting to get a child of her own.

Apparently, this woman first got married to a pastor whom she spent 10 years with but after years of expecting a child to call their own, nothing came.

This, according to the story shared by one Vivian Akoto Addo-Brown on Facebook compelled the pastor husband of the woman to have children outside their marriage.

After the woman’s first marriage ended, she went on to wed her current husband, and after eight years of marriage, they were eventually blessed with triplets.

READ THE STORY BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

