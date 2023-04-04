- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman suspected of playing a role in the death of her young daughter has been forced to prove her innocence to avoid punishment.

Reports suggest that the young girl named Ogochukwu died under mysterious circumstances in Umueze Uga, in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Following Ogochukwu’s death, her mother, Azuka Emene, was reportedly accused by members of the community of having a hand in her death, an allegation she denied.

Disturbing footage showing the bereaved mother being compelled to walk over her daughter’s corpse to prove her innocence has gone viral and sparked outrage.

A member of the community, Okuekwe Aguata, who shared the photos and videos on Facebook, wrote,

TILL ON LATE OGOCHUKWU EMENE MATTER… DID AZUKA REALLY KILL HER DAUGHTER? CAN A MOTHER KILL HER BRILLIANT AND PROMISING DAUGHTER?

The mother though her character and body language may cause the accusations that she’s responsible for her daughter’s death, but so many information shows that the woman will never kill her daughter deliberately.

Let all who are angry with either the woman or her son calm down first and pray for possible way of getting the facts which will help in saving the face and dignity of the woman and her family. Please stay tuned on the matter as the woman’s own version will be uploaded after more findings.