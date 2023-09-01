Woman arrested for stabbing grandfather in the face after he told her to bath

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Police say that a 22-year-old Louisiana woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her grandfather in the face during a dispute over her hygiene.

Carrington Harris from Keithville was taken into custody following the incident prompted by her grandfather’s request for her to shower.

On Wednesday, The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated: “Detectives said Harris and her grandparents began arguing after they asked her to shower.

She began damaging property inside the house and then turned the power off from outside,” the statement read.

“Detectives say while the couple was trying to restrain Harris, she escaped and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, using it to stab her grandfather.”

Afterward, Harris fled the residence and hid in the nearby woods, only to be discovered hours later by law enforcement, who found her hiding behind a neighboring house.

According to reports, Harris was taken into custody and accused of committing both a case of domestic battery abuse and one count of domestic battery abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Harris is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center for stabbing her grandfather.

As of Thursday, no bond has been set.

Police say that Harris’ grandfather was taken to Willis-Knighton South, but there has been no update on his current condition.