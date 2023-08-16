- Advertisement -

A 28-year-old Nigerian woman has been apprehended for allegedly stealing her friend’s one-month and two days old baby boy.

Adaeze Lawrence, reports claim, gained the trust of the baby’s mother, Onyinyechi Owujie, and became her friend before she committed the crime.

The suspect, a hair stylist, was said to be a schoolmate of Owujie’s elder sister through whom she gained access to her (Owujie).

She was said to have requested that they celebrated the baby’s birth and absconded with the boy during the celebration.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chioma Chinaka, in a statement, said the case was reported to the police following which she was arrested in her hideout.

According to the spokesperson, credible intelligence led to the suspect’s arrest on Monday, August 14, 2023.