“Nipa ne bi y3 cobra”: Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work done

A smart woman managed to get employed by sixteen (16) companies fraudulently at the same time and received salaries from each of them for three years without working but her luck eluded her when she was arrested while in the middle of another job interview.

The Chinese woman identified as Guan Yue is facing charges relating to fraud and her husband happens to be an accomplice.

The couple carefully hid records of the woman’s employment history, including the names of each employer, the specific position she had there, the day she began working there, and the bank account information provided as payment for her monthly wage

Guan Yue was so skilful at the alleged fraud that she would often pass on interviews to others in exchange for commissions whenever she had several scheduled at the same time.

She did, however, preserve the majority of the positions for herself and always found other employers to work for when she was let go for performance issues.

Her troubles began in January when her resignation letter was discovered by one of her former employers in an online work group.

Yue and seven other employees were hired by Liu Jian, the owner of a software firm, to work in sales roles, but after a three-month trial period, Liu Jian let them go since they hadn’t made a single transaction.

Later, she made the error of mailing her resignation letter to several online work groups, one of which Jian was a member of. Jian discovered that Guan Yue had been employed full-time by his tech company while also working for another business.

After conducting some preliminary investigation, Liu Jian informed the police about Guan Yue’s conduct.

Reports say this kind of fraud is common in China where specialized groups of people who are trained interviewees and have rich CVs take monthly salaries from employers without working for them.