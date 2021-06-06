type here...
News

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing engagement clothes at Kasoa

By Kweku Derrick
A woman has been arrested by the Kasoa New Market Police for allegedly stealing engagement clothes at Kasoa Down Town in the Central Region.

Sources say the woman, who is believed to be in his late 40s, also stole other clothes and items in five different houses in the same vicinity.

Elizabeth Akoto, one of the victims whose items were stolen, expressed shock over how the suspect gained access into their locked room.

“The engagement clothes belongs to my later mother; my father had locked them in his room,” she told Adom News.

“My father had locked and hidden the key somewhere, so I asked the suspect how she managed to open the door. She only said she took it from where he had hidden.”

Elizabeth Akoto said they are alarmed as no one seem to have ever seen the suspect in the area, and no one knows her in the vicinity.

“When we saw her, we forced to check what is in the sack she was carrying. We found our clothes, laptop and charger, and about 20 different keys, she said.

The suspect before taken to the police station, however, denied taking anything from the house.

Source:GHPage

