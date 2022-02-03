type here...
GhPageNewsWoman arrested for stealing onions worth 150Gh escapes from police custody
News

Woman arrested for stealing onions worth 150Gh escapes from police custody

By Qwame Benedict
Woman arrested for stealing onions worth 150Gh escapes from police custody
Police arrest
- Advertisement -

Fati Mohammed a middle-aged woman has escaped from police custody after she was arrested for allegedly stealing onions worth 150gh.

A source revealed that the suspect was arrested by Elene Ankrah the owner of the onion and sent straight to the James Town Police station last Monday, January 31st.

It continued that after they had a chance with the Commander, the suspect was to be taken to the Old Fadama Police station.

But upon reaching the police station, Fati took to her heels and efforts by the police to recapture her proved futile as they couldn’t locate her.

It is believed that the suspect knows the area very well, therefore, managed to run through the area and escape from the police.

The investigator has been given 10 days to recapture her for them to continue with their investigations.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    73 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News