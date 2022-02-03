Woman arrested for stealing onions worth 150Gh escapes from police custody

- Advertisement -

Fati Mohammed a middle-aged woman has escaped from police custody after she was arrested for allegedly stealing onions worth 150gh.

A source revealed that the suspect was arrested by Elene Ankrah the owner of the onion and sent straight to the James Town Police station last Monday, January 31st.

It continued that after they had a chance with the Commander, the suspect was to be taken to the Old Fadama Police station.

But upon reaching the police station, Fati took to her heels and efforts by the police to recapture her proved futile as they couldn’t locate her.

It is believed that the suspect knows the area very well, therefore, managed to run through the area and escape from the police.

The investigator has been given 10 days to recapture her for them to continue with their investigations.