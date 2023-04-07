- Advertisement -

A cheating husband has been called out by his US-based Nigerian wife on social media after she discovered he had secretly tied the knot with another woman back home in Nigeria.

Oyindamola, a mother of three, in a series of posts on her Instagram page narrated her shock after unraveling that the man she thought she was in a happy marriage with for twelve years had started another family without her knowledge.

Detailing her discovery, she said she started sensing trouble when she noticed a strange message on his phone while they were vacationing in Dubai in April 2022.

“Every time I see her pictures, it makes me sad,” the message read.

She said she questioned her husband, and he brushed it off, claiming it was a woman from his past who keeps harassing him.

However, as the weeks passed and she returned to the USA with her husband, she checked her husband’s phone and found a strange number that called regularly.

She said she called, but the woman denied having anything to do with her husband.

Unknown to her, the woman named Bunmi Adedapo had married her husband a year earlier, in 2021, and their wedding pictures were on social media with their wedding hashtag.

Upon more digging, she realized that her husband, who told her he was in Nigeria for a project, was actually there to be with his new wife.

Oyindamola said that at one point she confronted her in-laws, who all assured her that her husband wasn’t seeing another woman, though it appeared that they knew about it.