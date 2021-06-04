type here...
Woman cuts off boss' manhood after he attempted to rape her
Woman cuts off boss’ manhood after he attempted to rape her

By Lizbeth Brown
A waitress has been arrested in Spain for cutting off the male organ of her boss for allegedly attempting to rape her.

The unidentified bar worker claimed she sliced her boss’ manhood after he tried to sexually assault her during her night shift.

The woman was arrested by the Local Police Department after she called the authorities and emergency services to the bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca, where she works.

According to the woman, she acted in self-defence as this was not the first that her boss has tried to assault her sexually.

The woman believed to be a Bangladeshi national claimed her boss has harassed her several times and has been forced to have sex with him on numerous occasions.

The owner of the bar was later rushed to the hospital for an emergency operation in an attempt to reattach his male organ.

He is still in the hospital receiving treatment while the waitress is being held at the Regional Police station in Martorell.

It is currently unknown if the emergency operation to reattach his manhood was successful.

Source:Ghpage

