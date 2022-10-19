- Advertisement -

A new bride has ended her one-month-old marriage after she chanced upon very disturbing videos of her husband.

This disturbing news was shared by Nigerian media personality, Aya Kleo on Twitter who narrated how the new bride found out about her husband’s immoral acts.

According to Aya, the unidentified woman found videos of her husband having sexual intercourse with underaged boys.

The wife, who was disgusted by the videos ended the marriage and reported him to the Chief of the community.

Aya tweeted; “This marriage thing is getting scarier o, because you don’t even know what to expect. Wedding of one Egbon Adugbo that I went to last month has scattered because, the wife saw multiple disturbing videos of her husband having sex with underaged boys!!! God Abeg.

Even the baale (town chief) of my area has sent people out to look for him. He has packed few of his clothes and disappeared from the area. I hope they find him fr and make him face the law”.

According to sources, the husband identified as Egbon Adugbo ,is currently at large as the Town Chief of the area is in search of him.