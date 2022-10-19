type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWoman ends her one-month-old marriage after she finds disturbing videos of her...
News

Woman ends her one-month-old marriage after she finds disturbing videos of her husband

By Lizbeth Brown
Wedding ceremony
- Advertisement -

A new bride has ended her one-month-old marriage after she chanced upon very disturbing videos of her husband.

This disturbing news was shared by Nigerian media personality, Aya Kleo on Twitter who narrated how the new bride found out about her husband’s immoral acts.

According to Aya, the unidentified woman found videos of her husband having sexual intercourse with underaged boys.

The wife, who was disgusted by the videos ended the marriage and reported him to the Chief of the community.

Aya tweeted; “This marriage thing is getting scarier o, because you don’t even know what to expect. Wedding of one Egbon Adugbo that I went to last month has scattered because, the wife saw multiple disturbing videos of her husband having sex with underaged boys!!! God Abeg.

Even the baale (town chief) of my area has sent people out to look for him. He has packed few of his clothes and disappeared from the area. I hope they find him fr and make him face the law”.

See tweet below;

Aya tweet

According to sources, the husband identified as Egbon Adugbo ,is currently at large as the Town Chief of the area is in search of him.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    68 %
    2.3mph
    13 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News