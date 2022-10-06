type here...
Another woman mercilessly flogs her 1-year-old son with bathroom slippers – Disturbing Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Another heart-wrenching video GhPage has sighted captures a heartless woman in full rage flogging apparently her 1-year-old son with bathroom slippers while in the basin filled with water.

The viral video has broken many hearts. The reason for the woman’s anger vented on the innocent toddler is unknown however her action has been condemned by the many people who have sighted the video.

In the video, the woman continued to beat the child with the slippers till he fell off from the basin of water to the ground. The child all these while was in pain crying at the mercy of the woman but with no one to help.

https://t.me/ghpageofficial/10157

This video come days after a viral video of a heartless man seen flogging a toddler. In the video, the man is seen flogging the little baby with what looks like a mesh cane.

While another video of the inhumane act continues to play, this man in question continues to flog the baby to a pulp.

The Ghana Police Service has called on Ghanaians to help them locate, save the baby and arrest the culprits. It has promised a GH¢2,000 reward to anyone who volunteers information that could lead to the man’s arrest.

