Woman hospitalized after nearly dies from picking money found on the floor

News

By Albert
A woman has revealed that she thought she was going to die after collapsing unexpectedly while picking up some cash she found on the floor.

According to Metro News, Renee Parsons collapsed almost immediately after picking up the $1 bill.

She grabbed her husband Justin’s arm at the time. Soon after, he got a rash where she had touched him, and his lips went numb.

Renee and her husband were on their way to a conference in Dallas, Texas, when they stopped at a McDonald’s in Bellevue, Tennessee.

‘I see a dollar bill on the ground,’ she said. I picked it up, not thinking anything of it.’

But she became ill almost immediately.

‘My body went completely numb, I could barely talk, and I could barely breathe,’ she explained.

‘It’s almost like a burning sensation, if you will, that starts here at your shoulders and just goes down because it’s almost like it’s numbing your entire body,’ says the patient.

‘She hadn’t said anything for a while, then she said, “Justin, I’m sorry,” her husband said. “I adore you.” Then she just stopped talking.”

‘She appeared to be dying. She was definitely unconscious and pale.’

‘What I do know is how I felt and what happened,’ she added. It’s not made up.

‘The moral is, whether it’s a $20 bill or a $100 bill, don’t touch it!!!’

