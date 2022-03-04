type here...
“I will not go back to human relationship” – Woman in a relationship with a toy plane says he’s the best partner ever

By Albert
A woman who is head over heels in love with a toy plane claims it is her soulmate and the best companion she has ever had.
Sandra, from Budapest, purchased the toy, which she refers to as “Luffancs,” for £600 in January 2022.

The 28-year-old claims to have found love for the first time in her life, and she now sleeps in the same bed as the jet every night.

Sandra stated, “I don’t know why I love him, I simply adore him.”

“He’s stunning, and he’s my soulmate.”

He’s the first thing I see when I get up and the final thing I see before I go to sleep. It wouldn’t be any other way for me “We snuggle and kiss all night long, then we have sex. With him, I get to do anything.”

Sandra has had a fascination with planes since she was three years old, and she wanted to work with planes as an adult throughout her adolescent years.

She got a career in the aviation sector in 2021.

Sandra now works five days a week at an airport, but she says she would never cheat on Luffancs despite being surrounded by other planes all day.

“I have something great,” she continued, “and I am not willing to ruin it.”

My favorite airport is LX-UCV, but work is work, and I just do everything at home.”

At work, the most I do with other aircraft is to touch them and blow a kiss.”

I’m not sure I’ll ever return to a human relationship.

“As mates, planes are more dependable. I know I can reach him at any time “Planes represent limitless possibilities, which I find appealing. That strikes me as something positive and desirable in my life.”

Sandra claims that her past human lovers were unconcerned with her love of planes, but after parting up with her boyfriend last year, she chose to start dating an item.

Luffancs, she claims, is superior to any human relationship she’s ever had.

“I’ve never felt like this with a lover before,” she added.

I’m in love for the first time in my life.”

