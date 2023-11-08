Woman in viral ‘Mummy Calm Down’ video reportedly commits suicide

- Advertisement -

A woman believed to be the mother of Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, a young boy who went viral some few years ago in a video begging his mother to ‘Calm Down’ and rest a little when she tried to whip him, has reportedly committed suicide.

Recall that a video surfaced on the internet in 2020 showing the moment a little boy went down on his knees to beg his mom after offending her and was about receiving his punishment.

In the video, the little boy was seen crying and begging his mom to ‘calm down and rest a little’ before taking any further action against him.

Several years after the incident, his mom is alleged to have unfortunately taken her life in Benin, Edo state, Nigeria. This information was made public by an X user called Samuel.

Samuel wrote: “The woman in the viral ‘Mummy Calm Down’ video has just committed suicide here in Benin. She refused to speak to anyone about her problems. She left behind three kids for her husband, including the popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy.”