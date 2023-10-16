type here...
Woman killed by her new husband 6 months after her divorce from ex-husband

By Qwame Benedict
A lady has met her untimely death after her new husband killed her after allegedly having a heated argument.

There is a saying that the devil you know is better than the Angel you don’t know and that happens to be the case for this lady who was desperate to divorce her ex-husband for this new man.

The two have been married for barely 6 months and started having issues because the deceased had attended a relative’s funeral.

Shortly after she returned from a relative’s funeral, Annah Awujo is thought to have been murdered by her husband Arorwa Otube.

When she arrived back from the burial, the pair got into a fight, and the man killed her before running away.

“When she returned, they had a bitter exchange. The cause of the murder is believed to be an accusation of infidelity. Domestic violence dominated throughout the period they were together,” Immaculate Alaso, a police spokesperson is quoted to have said.

Police investigations have been launched into the incident.

Source:GhPage

