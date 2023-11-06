type here...
Woman kills boyfriend so she can reconcile with her ex husband

By Osei Emmanuel
A woman allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife because she wanted to reconcile with her ex husband.

Ntombikayise Ndlovu (45) allegedly killed Nicholas Mavura last Saturday. The couple had been co-habiting for about 4 years.

She allegedly made a false report to the police that Mavura had arrived home bleeding profusely after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

Ndlovu is said to have stabbed Mavura after a heated misunderstanding, allegedly over her desire to rekindle romance with her ex-husband.

Ndlovu is said to have led police to the recovery of the kitchen knife she allegedly used to kill him.

According to sources, the couple met a long time ago and were childhood friends. However, Ndlovu was reportedly making concerted efforts to reunite with her former husband.

