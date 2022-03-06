Woman kills herself and poisons two sons to death after her husband painfully divorced her

- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old lady was arrested in Mwiyala, Kenya, on the outskirts of Kakamega town, for serving poisoned food to her two children, who died as a result.

Pherine Maero, a registered nurse, poisoned her two children, ages 7 and 9, on Saturday night, March 5, and then summoned her estranged husband to “collect the remains of your children.”

The woman approached him at the gate at 3 a.m., pushing him to open the gate for the ‘husband,’ but when he followed them to their house, he discovered two children dead on their bed, according to Charles Akhonya, a watchman at the apartment where she lives.

The woman, who attempted to stab herself in the neck with a knife, was rescued and is being treated at a Kakamega hospital as police investigate.

According to neighbors who talked to the press, the woman has been erratic since divorcing from her husband, breaking her husband’s car, which was parked at the apartment, at one point.

Valerian Obore, the OCPD for Kakamega Central, confirmed the occurrence, saying that the suspect, who is in critical condition in the hospital, will be charged with murder once he recovers.

The bodies of the minors were taken to the mortuary at the Kakamega County General Teaching & Referral Hospital.