A video that gives a sorry account of an unidentified woman knocked unconscious after her lover allegedly brutalized her to her near death has surfaced online.

The fast-trending clip captures the woman in a wheelchair as she was rushed to a nearby health facility after suffering life-threatening injuries from her supposed boyfriend.

She appeared to have been injured with a deep cut on the left side of her head which had apparently oozed out so much blood and left her unconscious.

In the video, the woman who was wearing a red sleeveless shirt is seen drenched in her own pool of blood as her outfit seemingly looked wet.

Her boyfriend nearly beat her to death. What is all this ????? pic.twitter.com/LE3VtgkoHy — THE BEARD GUY®? (@Quamefly) March 4, 2023

Social media users who have sighted the video have expressed mixed feelings over the abusive treatment metered out to the woman.

Many are outraged by the inhumane act and called for the arrest of the man in question. Meanwhile some have alluded that the man should be left alone because the woman will go back to him when she recovers.

According to these netizens, being abused and enduring pain is the love language of some women hence they prefer abusive partners who do unthinkable things to them.

Smith said: This is love language to some women. After recovering she will go back n fuck him

Powderguy: She still loves him. Make she heal finish she go go back to that guy. You don’t know these creatures