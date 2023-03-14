type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleWoman nabs maid trying to poison her children with her urine &...
Lifestyle

Woman nabs maid trying to poison her children with her urine & menstrual blood [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
madam catches maid with urine and menstural blood
- Advertisement -

Footage of a woman confronting her maid on camera after she caught her with a bucket containing urine and menstrual blood that she allegedly planned to put in her children’s water bottle has caused a stir on social media.

In the viral clip, the madam is heard narrating how she brought the girl into her house in December 2022, shopped for new underwear for her, and bought her sanitary towels for her cycles.

She said that she personally helps the girl to burn her sanitary pads after her menstrual cycle to ensure they are properly discarded. Additionally, she disclosed that she handles most of the chores in the house to avoid overworking the girl.

According to the woman, the maid doesn’t practice good personal hygiene as she rarely bathes and brushes her teeth.

Due to that, she said she had to remove the girl from her children’s room because she always stained their beddings with blood which left a staunch in the room.

She said, in spite of everything she does for the girl, she attempted to pay her back by trying to ‘poison’ her children.

According to her, she woke up around 1am on Tuesday night, March 14, and found the girl mixing her urine and blood in a bucket, and when she queried the maid, she confessed that she planned to put the mixture in the children’s water bottle.

The viral video and the narrative attached have left many people jaw-dropped.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 14, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84 ° F
    84 °
    84 °
    75 %
    3.8mph
    27 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News