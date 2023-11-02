type here...
Woman poisons her boyfriend a few hours after he inherited $30 million
News

Woman poisons her boyfriend a few hours after he inherited $30 million

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
A 47-year-old woman from North Dakota identified as Ina Thea Kenoyer is currently behind bars after killing her boyfriend who has also been identified as Steven Edward Riley Jr age 51.

According to the reports, the late Steven Edward had inherited $30 million and was planning to break up Ina Thea.

Ina Thea got wind of the whole thing and decided to deal with her boyfriend by poisoning him.

The Police report disclosed that Steven went to meet his lawyer to collect his inheritance but arrived at the office ill.

After arriving home, things got worse but Kenoyer refused to call 911 until the next day when paramedics arrived at his Minot home to find him unresponsive.

He died a few hours later and the autopsy revealed he was killed after ingesting antifreeze which they believe was fed to him by his girlfriend.

But in a series of posts on her Facebook, she claimed she was innocent insisting that her boyfriend rather killed himself.

Investigators also disclosed that Kenoyer had told them that she planned to share the inheritance with Riley’s son because she is entitled to it as his common-law-wife.

It continued that she confessed to killing him because Riley had revealed his plan to break up with her after receiving his inheritance.

Source:GhPage

