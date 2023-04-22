type here...
Woman pours hot water on her husband for buying iPhone for his side chick

By Kweku Derrick
woman pours hot water on cheating husband
A married man has been severely scalded after his wife who suspects him of cheating poured hot water on him over his infidelity.

The story which has trended on social media gives an account of the moment the angry wife drenched her husband after she discovered he bought an iPhone for his mistress.

According to reports, the woman was infuriated by her husband’s actions and decided to take matters into her own hands.

She reportedly approached her husband while he was sleeping and poured the boiling water on him.

The man suffered severe burns and blisters on his body and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. He is currently said to be in stable condition.

The woman, meanwhile, has been arrested by the police and is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

    Source:GHPage

