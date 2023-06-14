type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWoman rapes an 8-year-old boy and infects him with sexually transmitted diseases
News

Woman rapes an 8-year-old boy and infects him with sexually transmitted diseases

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In Tanzania, a middle-aged woman was found to have raped an eight-year-old boy and infected him with sexually transmitted diseases.

Desderia Mbwelwa, 57, has been sentenced to 29 years in prison at a court on Friday but details of the verdict have not been widely reported until now.

On the day of the attack, the woman found the victim herding cattle at a village in the southern district of Iringa and asked where his friends were.

She is then said to have sexually assaulted him under a tree after he said that his friends were not around.

The case had five witnesses including a doctor who examined the boy and confirmed he had injuries and had contracted sexual infections due to contamination in the genital area.

Mbwelwa is said to have defended herself by saying she is an adult with children and grandchildren who depend on her.

Her lawyer, Frank Mwela, said that he plans to appeal against the verdict because his client was not tested to confirm if she indeed had sexually transmitted diseases.

“My client was not tested positive for those diseases, which both my client and her witness have confirmed they do not have because one of the witnesses is her husband,” he said.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways