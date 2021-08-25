type here...
Woman reveals her three children are not for her husband

By Qwame Benedict
A Ghanaian man is about to get the shock of his life after his wife revealed she has cheated on him ahead of a DNA test scheduled to be taken soon.

Off late people have been rushing in to secretly have DNA tests just to confirm I they are truly the fathers of their children.

The woman at the centre of this took to social media to reveal that her husband won American Lottery and she believes he would soon call for a DNA test to be carried out which would reveal her deepest secret.

According to the woman, she is now in a dilemma because all the three children belongs to her ex-boyfriend with whom she was having an affair.

The woman explained that her husband is not handsome so whenever they have sex she ends up taking contraceptives so she doesn’t get pregnant for him.

Read the full statement below:

Source:Ghpage

