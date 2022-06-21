type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleWoman reveals how her dead mother sent her GHC14,000 via MoMo
Lifestyle

Woman reveals how her dead mother sent her GHC14,000 via MoMo

By Kweku Derrick
MoMo-transaction-e-levy
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman has stunned social media users with a wild testimony about her deceased mother following a prayer session with a church group online.

Naa Adoley Jeffanet in a post on Facebook claimed that her late mother sent her GHS14,000 from the grave through Mobile Money wallet after praying with Alpa Hour – a Christian broadcast programme led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The online prayer session, which is transmitted on Facebook Live, is made up of a group of young Ghanaians who wake up at 12 midnight to pray to God with at least 30,000 audiences.

In the testimony that has been described as a fabrication and exaggeration by some sceptics, Naa Adoley said her late mom realising the difficulties she was going through magically dumped a cool GHS14,000 in her account.

Check out Naa Adoley Jeffanet’s claim below 

She went further to support Naa Adoley Jeffanet’s claim with screenshots of Mobile Money alerts she received after the money landed in her account.

Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaians who have chanced on the post have poured cold water on her unbelievable story by raising salient points that perforate holes in her narration.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 21, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News