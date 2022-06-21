- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman has stunned social media users with a wild testimony about her deceased mother following a prayer session with a church group online.

Naa Adoley Jeffanet in a post on Facebook claimed that her late mother sent her GHS14,000 from the grave through Mobile Money wallet after praying with Alpa Hour – a Christian broadcast programme led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The online prayer session, which is transmitted on Facebook Live, is made up of a group of young Ghanaians who wake up at 12 midnight to pray to God with at least 30,000 audiences.

In the testimony that has been described as a fabrication and exaggeration by some sceptics, Naa Adoley said her late mom realising the difficulties she was going through magically dumped a cool GHS14,000 in her account.

Check out Naa Adoley Jeffanet’s claim below

She went further to support Naa Adoley Jeffanet’s claim with screenshots of Mobile Money alerts she received after the money landed in her account.

Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaians who have chanced on the post have poured cold water on her unbelievable story by raising salient points that perforate holes in her narration.