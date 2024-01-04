“I want to knack”: Woman seeks for advice as she plans on cheating on her late husband before his burial

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman is anonymously crying out for advice over her plans to cheat on her late husband barely one month following his demise.

The user on the microblogging platform, X shares an anonymous note she received from from a woman seeking help amidst unending desires for pleasure.

According to the lady, her husband died barely a month ago and it has been hard to keep herself together as her body kept demanding sexual pleasures.

“Chi, I am depressed! My husband died 1 month ago, he hasn’t been buried yet but I am really horny. I want to go and knack but I don’t know if it’s a right thing to do since my husband is still in the mortuary.

Pls help me post. I will be in comments,” the note stated.