A 32-year-old mother is going to spend the rest of her life behind bars after being sentenced to life in prison for leaving her baby.

According to the case facts, the lady identified as Kristel Candelario left her 16-months baby at home alone and went out for a vacation.

It revealed that Kristel left her baby in their Cleveland home on June 6, 2023, and only returned on June 16th, 2023.

She went for a vacation in Detroit and Costa Rica and only returned to meet her baby unresponsive and phoned the police.

Health workers who visited her house declared the baby dead and the forensic pathologist declared her death to be homicide leading to the arrest of Kristel.

On Monday morning, March 18, Kristel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“You should live the rest of your life in a cell with no freedom, just as you didn’t let Jailyn out of her confinement.” “The prison will at least provide you with food and liquids that you denied her,” is the only thing that will be different”, the judge said.