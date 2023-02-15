Woman who stood by husband when he was jobless and broke shares how it finally paid off

- Advertisement -

A happily married woman, identified as Dorothy Tamuno, has received plaudits from internet users after she took to Twitter to share her awe-inspiring love story on Valentine’s Day.

According to the London-based Nigerian beauty, she met her husband at a wedding and slid into his DM to give him her number.

After talking for a while, Dorothy said they started dating although he did not work a job or have enough money to spend on her. She said her boyfriend’s broke status compelled her friends to always laughed at her.

Apparently, things turned around for the better after they got married and her previously jobless boyfriend – who is now her husband – gifted her a Rolex watch for Valentine’s.

“We met at a wedding, I slid in his dm’s, gave him my number, started dating, but he didn’t have a job, so our dates consisted of Mcdonalds savers menu and long walks. My friends laughed at me. My now husband just gifted me a Rolex for valentines day,” she captioned a photo of them that she shared on Twitter.

The timepiece which costs tens of thousands of dollars is so special to Dorothy because her husband then-boyfriend couldn’t even afford a regular McDonald’s meal.

The post has ignited a flurry of comments which GHPage has sample a few below

Cherub: when you love someone genuinely. You just want to stay through thick & thin. I mean no pride, just love.

Ifyyodunze: Exactly run your own race! what your friends say shouldn’t be any of your business. If it’s a loss or gain only you will feel that, all they’ll do is talk. However this should ONLY be for intentional men. Congratulations

Pasiphae: Thank goodness you didn’t yield to your friends laughing at you. You gathered what you had and now this beautiful never ending happiness. God will continue to bless you two

Ryan: I’m glad you brushed off what your friends said – having money is not what determines compatibility! You both deserve to do big things