type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThe only woman I sleep with is my wife - Kwaw Kese
Entertainment

The only woman I sleep with is my wife – Kwaw Kese

By Qwame Benedict
The only woman I sleep with is my wife - Kwaw Kese
Nana Addo-Serwaa-Broni-Kwaw-Kese
- Advertisement -

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has stated when it comes to having a side chick it’s a big no for him because it’s very dangerous.

He passed this comment on the back of President Nana Addo and Serwaa Broni saga that has found its way on social media.

Speaking during an interview on Kastle Entertainment Show, he stated that he has no other woman aside from his wife.

According to him, having a side chick just brings up a lot of troubles since it’s not easy to handle them.

He said: “No I don’t have a side chick because I can’t do that. It’s not easy having a side chick cos it’s full of troubles”

He continued by saying “Imagine having a good time with your wife and suddenly your side chick sends you a message, it will spoil all the fun you’re having”

“Even on woman we can’t handle and to add another one to it…so me I don’t believe in the having a side chick. I really like the one that I’having now

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 1, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
3.5mph
0 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News