Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has stated when it comes to having a side chick it’s a big no for him because it’s very dangerous.

He passed this comment on the back of President Nana Addo and Serwaa Broni saga that has found its way on social media.

Speaking during an interview on Kastle Entertainment Show, he stated that he has no other woman aside from his wife.

According to him, having a side chick just brings up a lot of troubles since it’s not easy to handle them.

He said: “No I don’t have a side chick because I can’t do that. It’s not easy having a side chick cos it’s full of troubles”

He continued by saying “Imagine having a good time with your wife and suddenly your side chick sends you a message, it will spoil all the fun you’re having”

“Even on woman we can’t handle and to add another one to it…so me I don’t believe in the having a side chick. I really like the one that I’having now“