News

Body no be firewood – Woman snatches Catholic Priest from God, marries him

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An ordained priest who goes by the name Father Edwin Gathang’i made the news after he defected to a splinter group called the Catholic Charismatic Church.

The man of God is in the news again and this time for getting married to his lover at a lovely wedding ceremony.

Pastor Gathang’i walked down the aisle with Margaret Wanjira Githui at Michael’s Pot Gardens.

The wedding attracted attention from far and wide as, for decades, Roman Catholic priest are known for their strict celibacy.

“I want to thank my lovely wife for accepting to be used by God in this. We want to show the world that it is possible for somebody to serve God and still have a family,” the newlywedded man said. The pastor disclosed that after serving for many years, he felt the need to start a family.

