Lady gifts her husband a yacht on their wedding day in a video

A video that has gone awash on social media shows a beautiful African-American lady surprising her husband with a yacht on the day of their nuptials.

At the classy ceremony keenly attended by friends and family, the lady pulled a surprise on her hubby by gifting him the cruise vessel.

At the wedding which was held at a venue right next to a body of water in Miami-Florida, the bride held her groom’s hand and pointed him to his brand new yacht.

The bride during her speech mentioned that her little gesture was her way to honour her hubby for blessing her with her dream wedding.

The gorgeous young lady indicated that although it was hard to get her affluent husband anything he didn’t already have, her decision to buy him the yacht was influenced by the fact that they were in Miami.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Family and Friends present applauded and cheered the couple on in admiration of the lady’s extraordinary gesture.