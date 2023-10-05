type here...
No woman trusts me because am too handsome – Man cries out

Young man cries on social media for failing to get a girlfriend
A young man on social media has cried out about his inability to be in a relationship because all the ladies he comes across think he will eventually cheat on them.

According to him, the main reason for this is because he is too handsome and the ladies are of the view that they will be sharing him with other ladies.

Sharing the video on social media, he captioned it; ‘You’re being single again bcos no one could trust you in relationships because you’re fine

Watch the video below:

While some internet users could identify with the statement, others found the video upsetting since they could not fathom why someone would record a video of himself sobbing and then choose to upload it.

Some people said that his behaviour in the video is sufficient justification for not wanting to be in a relationship with him, while others said that his skin tone is sufficient justification for believing he is a charlatan.

