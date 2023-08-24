Women are sweet, why go for a hard ‘trumu’?- Michy asks gay men

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former girlfriend and baby mama to controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond, widely recognized as Michy or Shatta Michy, has openly added her voice to the ongoing LGBT banter and approval of the recent news regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill proposed by the Ghanaian parliament.

In a recent interview on UTV’s Atuu hosted by ace broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, the popular socialists and influencer shared her opinions on the matter, citing her belief that traditional values align with heterosexual relationships and that is what she believes in.

Michy emphasized her conviction that traditional values and beliefs support the notion that God created man for woman and not vice versa.

“I was happy but you see no matter the laws it is in the education you give to the kids, we have a compilation or selection of Shakespeare books, summarized stories of Shakespeare’s books.

Recently I asked my son to read the book and come tell me the story later, he explained how a girl dressed like a boy and fell in love with another guy…and also how a boy wore female pants in a Shakespeare book. So, for the law, whatever they ban or prevent from happening is imprinted in the cartoons, and in the books. Can you cancel those books?”

The singer and entrepreneur also argued that Western community is forcing down their beliefs to the next generation, a situation she’s not entirely pleased about.

“I feel like the whites are grooming the next generation in certain ways and I am not happy about it because creation didn’t talk about Adam and Adam, I believe that woman is sweet Abeiku so why would you go for the hard backside? she asked.