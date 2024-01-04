“Women are the only people breaking records, what are the men doing” – Netizen questions

- Advertisement -

Africa has for the past few months being in the spotlight for Guinness World Record breaking attempt and the publicity all started when Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci attempted and broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The was met with joy and happiness across the African continent and it didn’t just die there.

Few days to the end of the year 2023, Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist, Afua Asantewaa took the baton and attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual and she also unofficially broke it.

Then on 1st January 2024, Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak also took up the task of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon which was snatched away from Hilda Baci by Alan Fisher.

Now social media folks are questioning why African men are not showing interest in breaking any of these records since the trends started.

A Facebook user by the name, Kwesi Marcus sparked the conversation when her wrote;

“Women are the only people breaking records in Africa. So what are the men also breaking”.

This post has sparked a conversation with the men trying to defend themselves whiles the women are also dragging them for it showing interest in such feats.