type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleSo this guy is enjoying women and you believe he's gay? -...
Lifestyle

So this guy is enjoying women and you believe he’s gay? – Reactions after James Brown’s sex tape leaked

By Mr. Tabernacle
James Brown
James Brown
- Advertisement -

Trending now on Twitter is the bedroom video of Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown. The video has garnered massive reactions since it popped up.

In the leak, James Brown can be seen having sex with an unidentified lady whose face didn’t show but the same can’t be said about James Brown whose face was displayed in 4k.

In a part of the video, he can be seen thrusting his penis on the lady’s vagina walls after fully ejaculating.

Do you want to please your eyes with the video? Click on this LINK to watch the video.

The video after it popped up has got many people asking questions. It is said and believed that James Brown is gay and thus he sleeps with only men, but the video shows otherwise.

Seeing him enjoying into deep the woman in the video tells that he’s deceiving the masses into believing that he’s into men meanwhile he is banging women.

Below are some comments from Tweeps in reaction to the viral video: Click on the Link to read the over 1000s comments

https://twitter.com/search?q=%22James%20Brown%22&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 11, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News