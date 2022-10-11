So this guy is enjoying women and you believe he’s gay? – Reactions after James Brown’s sex tape leaked

- Advertisement -

Trending now on Twitter is the bedroom video of Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown. The video has garnered massive reactions since it popped up.

In the leak, James Brown can be seen having sex with an unidentified lady whose face didn’t show but the same can’t be said about James Brown whose face was displayed in 4k.

In a part of the video, he can be seen thrusting his penis on the lady’s vagina walls after fully ejaculating.

Do you want to please your eyes with the video? Click on this LINK to watch the video.

The video after it popped up has got many people asking questions. It is said and believed that James Brown is gay and thus he sleeps with only men, but the video shows otherwise.

Seeing him enjoying into deep the woman in the video tells that he’s deceiving the masses into believing that he’s into men meanwhile he is banging women.

Below are some comments from Tweeps in reaction to the viral video: Click on the Link to read the over 1000s comments

https://twitter.com/search?q=%22James%20Brown%22&src=trend_click&vertical=trends