Women who keep dirty panties and wash them weekly have mental disorder – Counsellor

Ghana’s most outspoken relationship coach and a marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt has descended heavily on women who are fond of gathering dirty panties and washing them weekly.

According to the the no nonsense counsellor women who are fond of this lazy act which is very common with most Ghanaian women are sick in the minds.

The counsellor can’t phantom as to why a grown up woman will have to gather dirty panties for a particular time before it is washed.

From most of these women who are fond of washing their panties during the weekends have sighted reasons like having little or no time that is why they gather and push these dirty panties till the weekend before it gets washed.

Having to wash the panties after bathing every night is something pretty tiring for these women as they have indicated of having little or no time.

However counsellor George Lutterodt who is also an expert in human hygiene categorically stated that the act is a sign of pure laziness and a mental disorder.

The Counsellor insisted that it is time to raise good husbands and wives at home therefore any lady either single or married fond of that act is just nothing but a lazy woman who is developing a big mental problem.

“Let’s raise husbands and wives at home. There are even some ladies who when they soak their panties throw them away instead of washing but let me make it clear here, any lady who is into that act is dirty and has mental disorder” He said.

He advised women about the best way to handle dirty panties by stating women can wash those dirty panties before or after bathing.