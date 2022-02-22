Nurse reveals how some women intentionally get pregnant, later abort it in order to have nice shape and firmer boobs

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian nurse has revealed astonishingly the lengths some women go to in order to have the best of looks: a nice shape, firmer boobs, and rounder buttocks.

According to her, some of these ladies rely on the good effects pregnancy has on their bodies in order to alter their looks and feel confident about themselves.

Speaking on a space that was later shared by Abana Magis on social media, the nurse said she knew women who deliberately get pregnant with the sole aim of improving their looks and subsequently destroying the pregnancy.

She revealed that these ladies are usually desperate to look great thus when they get pregnant for some months and the hormones start to have a positive effect on their body, they abort the pregnancy.

This, according to her, is usually done after the lady had gone for her photoshoot or used the body she has got to pursue whatever agenda she had.

On the back of that, she has disclosed that many ladies are going above and beyond themselves to look great and while some go under the knife, others prefer getting pregnant and later aborting it for the same result.

listen To Her In The Video Below: