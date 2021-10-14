- Advertisement -

Two women have been caught after they shoplifted items from a provision shop and hid it in between their thighs.

The two ladies were caught by the shop attendant when they attempted to bolt away with the stolen items.

The ladies who pretended to be shopping, picked up a carton of drinks and hid it in their clothes.

In a video on social media, the ladies were ordered to demonstrate how they stole the items after they were caught.

It was surprising to see how these ladies hid the stolen items in between their thighs and walked freely.

Watch the video below;

Some netizens shared their views on the viral video and below are some comments;

Oluwatomilola.o wrote; “Shoplifting PRO MAX”.

nanaefua_a asked; “How are they walking so easily? LMAO.

amb_chrismoni stated; “This one can hide the while GH for her body”.

lyrics_vault commented; “No wonder why sometimes the bottles will be smelling like fish when you buy am”.

oumarourahina6 added; “Legends with their shoes”.

don_mikedmc had this to say; “Herh they have degree in criminality”.

Kusi_walker also stated; “Do you know how strong your thighs have to be just to do that?”