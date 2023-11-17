type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWorkers at the Finance Ministry line up to applaud and welcome the...
News

Workers at the Finance Ministry line up to applaud and welcome the Finance Minister after reading the 2024 Budget

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Minitry of Finance workers jubilating after Budget reading
Ministry-of-finance-workers
- Advertisement -

Some workers of the Finance ministry lined up at the ministry to applaud and welcome the finance minister back to work after reading the 2024 Budget.

The Minister on Wednesday presented his budget for the year 2024 to Parliament which so far has drawn a lot of debates between the majority and minority in parliament.

Following the presentation in Parliament, the minister was met with a huge applause from some of his workers after he arrived at the office yesterday.

The aforementioned video shows a motorcade escorting Mr Ofori-Atta’s car as it arrives at the Ministry from Parliament, amid the applause of the personnel.

Watch the video below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The video has angered some sections of Ghanaians who wondered what is so special about the budget reading that could make the workers line up to clap for the minister.

Read some comments below:

Mas-ud Abdul Hameed: “Mediocrity at it’s best! Such a waste of man-hour!”

Lam Pard: “They’re going to be paid at the end of the day for this jokes ??”

Meo Mirror: “Their celebrating a finance minister who can’t pay our debt.”

James Tettey: “Hmmm, it’s pity we’ve gotten here. What a country? Shameful
What are they celebrating?”

Peatta Dodzi: “If a finance minister is being welcomed back to the office in this manner, what is status of the vice president?”

David Dornyo: “Who at all they do the blackman?”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, November 17, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways