Some workers of the Finance ministry lined up at the ministry to applaud and welcome the finance minister back to work after reading the 2024 Budget.

The Minister on Wednesday presented his budget for the year 2024 to Parliament which so far has drawn a lot of debates between the majority and minority in parliament.

Following the presentation in Parliament, the minister was met with a huge applause from some of his workers after he arrived at the office yesterday.

The aforementioned video shows a motorcade escorting Mr Ofori-Atta’s car as it arrives at the Ministry from Parliament, amid the applause of the personnel.

The video has angered some sections of Ghanaians who wondered what is so special about the budget reading that could make the workers line up to clap for the minister.

Read some comments below:

Mas-ud Abdul Hameed: “Mediocrity at it’s best! Such a waste of man-hour!”

Lam Pard: “They’re going to be paid at the end of the day for this jokes ??”

Meo Mirror: “Their celebrating a finance minister who can’t pay our debt.”

James Tettey: “Hmmm, it’s pity we’ve gotten here. What a country? Shameful

What are they celebrating?”

Peatta Dodzi: “If a finance minister is being welcomed back to the office in this manner, what is status of the vice president?”

David Dornyo: “Who at all they do the blackman?”